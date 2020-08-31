Alma Bryant student critically injured in weekend crash

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The death of Chadwick Boseman has been on the minds of many, now this tragedy is spreading awareness for colon cancer.

A hero on-screen, off-screen, and in his afterlife, Chadwich Boseman's death is now helping local doctors and oncologists educate those in terms of colon cancer. Dr. Issac Payne, a Surgical specialist with Infirmary Health says, "It's kind of a wake-up call. Colon cancer is the third leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the united states. There is also a lifetime risk of 1 in 23 Americans that will develop colon or rectal cancer in their lifetime."