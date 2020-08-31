Alma Bryant student critically injured in weekend crash

Mobile County

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

IRVINGTON, Ala. (WKRG) An Alma Bryant High School student was critically injured in a crash on Saturday.

The school shared Kaylee Carmichael’s photo in a post on Facebook asking for prayers.

“Please pray for Kaylee Carmichael, she was in an accident last night. She is in critical condition at USA hospital. She needs your prayers,” the post read.

