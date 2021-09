MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — An alligator was spotted on the edge of the lake at Municipal Park Thursday morning.

Matthew Aaron Dudley runs a disc retrieval service for disc golfers. It’s called “Duds Disc Diving.” He was about to get into the water to retrieve one of his client’s discs when he saw the gator.

Dudley says it happened around 11:15 Thursday morning at Hole 11 on the Municipal Red course.

Dudley recorded the gator and left as soon as he saw it moving.