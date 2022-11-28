Officials with the Mobile Police Department have released more details in a shooting that happened in Mobile on Black Friday.

TILLMANS CORNER, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department have released more details in a shooting that happened in Mobile on Black Friday.

Officials said officers were called out to Tractor Supply in Tillmans Corner on Friday, Nov. 25 for reports of shots fired and an individual shoplifting. When they arrived they found a man had gone into the store, taken merchandise and left without paying.

As the man attempted to allegedly get into a vehicle that was waiting on him, another customer detained him. The driver of the vehicle attempted to drive off when a second customer fired shots at the car’s tires. The driver left the scene but was later located and arrested.

Toby Priest, 53, and Try Brown, 46, were arrested.