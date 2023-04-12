MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man was arrested after he was allegedly caught shoplifting and threatened to shoot employees and customers at a local Walmart, according to a release from the Mobile Police Department.

Officers were called to the Walmart on Rangeline Service Road Tuesday around 2 p.m. for a report of a shoplifter. The release said when they arrived, officers saw Gregory Lewis, 62, hit the manager and then resisted arrest by officers.

While in custody, Lewis allegedly threatened to return to the store and “shoot every employee and customer he could find.” Lewis was arrested and charged with robbery, terrorist threat and resisting arrest.