MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile man was arrested for allegedly using fraudulent documents from stolen identities, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Mobile Police responded to 1st Horizon Credit Union on Sept. 28 in response to a fraud report.

After investigating and looking at security footage, MPD identified Travis Sopson, 43, as a suspect. He has a history of white-collar crimes including an identity theft incident in 2022, according to a Mobile Police Department news release.

Sopson reportedly returned to 1st Horizon Credit Union on Oct. 2 with multiple fraudulent documents allegedly created from stolen identities.

He was arrested and charged with trafficking in stolen identities and identity theft. His bond was revoked, and he has separate court dates set for Thursday, Oct. 26, and Monday, Nov. 6.