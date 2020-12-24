MPD: Two men arrested after police chase on Tanglewood Dr.

UPDATE (1:12 PM) — According to Mobile Police, two men were arrested following a police chase that started on Rangeline Rd. near Hamilton St.

Police say the 20-minute pursuit began after officers tried to conduct a traffic stop due to reports of a stolen vehicle in the area.

A police car was rammed in the midst of the pursuit, say police. But all came to an end on Tanglewood Drive and Courtney Street where two men were arrested.

Officers say one man had to be tased.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — An alleged police chase ended on Tanglewood Drive and Courtney Street Thursday morning. A suspect was taken into custody.

Video above shows a man detained by officers. Officials have not commented on the incident as of yet.

As soon as WKRG News 5 receives more information, details will be released.

