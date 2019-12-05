Alleged gang members indicted in public work employee’s death

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The two men charged in the death of Mobile Public Works employee Justin Mooney have been indicted by a grand jury. Mooney was shot and killed in the Birdville community in October 2018. Prosecutors have called Mooney an innocent bystander in gang violence.

Patrick Johnson (left) and Myles Caples (right)

Patrick Johnson, 25, and Myles Caples, 19, are each charged with capital murder and two counts of attempted murder. Assistant District Attorney Keith Blackwood told News 5 last year that Johnson and Caples are known gang members. The two were shooting at rival gang members on Raven Drive when Mooney was shot, according to Blackwood.

Johnson has been in jail since he was first arrested for murder. Caples has bonded out, but has not been re-arrested after the indictment came down. A trial date for the two has not yet been set.

