All Spring Hill College students to be tested for COVID-19 before returning

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — All Spring Hill College students returning to campus in the fall will be required to undergo testing for COVID-19.

Spring Hill made the announcement Tuesday as the college released an updated set of guidelines.

“These guidelines are underscored by Spring Hill’s commitment to its campus community. Spring Hill College, along with many of Alabama’s colleges and universities, is participating in GuideSafe™ Entry Testing, to provide free COVID-19 testing for every Spring Hill student prior to coming back to campus,” the release stated.

GuideSafe™ Entry Testing provides mandatory re-entry testing for students at no charge. The platform is powered by the University of Alabama at Birmingham with guidance from the Alabama Department of Public Health.

Students are expected to begin their re-entry testing the week of August 3, upon receiving an email from GuideSafe™ with details on the re-entry testing procedures. The college says information on faculty and staff monitoring will be shared in full detail prior to the start of classes on August 20.

“We have been planning for months to welcome our new and returning students to a healthy campus experience,” said E. Joseph Lee II, PhD, President of Spring Hill College. “Our Academic Affairs team has developed a flexible, yet still rigorous teaching plan for the fall that includes face-to-face classes, hybrid teaching and some online courses as well. Our Student Life and Operations teams have also been thoughtfully planning for all out-of-class time so that students feel safe yet still engaged in campus life here on The Hill.”

This testing protocol is part of Spring Hill’s Badgers Back web resources – a comprehensive platform for the campus community that provides details on the College’s new flexible fall teaching plans, student life information and campus health and safety protocols – from face covering requirements to social distancing.

All return-to-campus plans were developed by a cross-section of campus members as well as incorporating local and national guidelines in order to provide a safe and customized COVID-19 campus plan for Spring Hill.

“Our goal is to ensure that we offer every student the opportunity to experience the transformative Jesuit, Catholic education, while observing the necessary COVID-19 protocols for the health and safety of the campus community,” said interim Provost, Marc Manganaro, PhD. “Faculty have reached deep within their course work to ensure our vital mission and education are not disrupted for our students.”

Spring Hill College will continue its focus on the whole person in our teaching and our campus life – mind body and spirit. It is that focus that shapes our planning, now in light of the pandemic and will continue to shape the College in the years to come,” said Lee.

