MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — After the Major League Football league was shut down, many players and coaches had no idea as to what was coming next.

Some members of the league didn’t know how they would even get home. Now, all the players have left Mobile, according to officials with the Mobile Sports Authority.

One question that is still lingering is: will the league owner, Frank Murtha, pay the money owed to Mobile vendors? Officials told WKRG’s Simone Eli that the debt is more than $1 million.

On Friday, Murtha said that he “fully intends to satisfy all obligations to vendors in Mobile.”

At the same time, Murtha made that statement, he also said his “first goal” was to help MLFB players and coaches get home, however that was not true.

According to insiders, most people who were associated with the league were great to work with and genuinely cared about the players, football and future of the league.

An internal company conference call with investors and the executive committee is scheduled for Monday.