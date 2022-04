MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — All lanes of U.S. 45 in the Citronelle-area are closed due to an accident Thursday morning.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, troopers responded to the crash on U.S. 45 and Sand Ridge Road at 5:36 a.m.

As of 8:00 a.m., troopers were still on scene investigating the crash and no other details were released.

