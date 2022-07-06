UPDATE (10:22 a.m.): Bankhead Tunnel is now open for traffic. Road crews have removed “roads closed” signs and traffic is flowing in both lanes. The tunnel was closed for nearly four hours.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Both lanes in the Bankhead Tunnel are closed after a crash involving a single 18-wheeler happened at around 6:49 a.m. Wednesday morning.

According to a Facebook post from Mobile Fire-Rescue, there is “no foreseeable timeframe for when the scene will be cleared and the tunnel re-opened.”

Bankhead Tunnel has a 12-foot clearance, while the average height of an 18-wheeler is 13 feet, six inches. The single-truck crash this morning resulted in the 18-wheeler slashed completely in half.

On June 20, Wallace Tunnel was shut down due to a vehicle being on fire, which caused traffic delays. The fire was caused due to a crash.