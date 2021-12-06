All In Credit Union awards $140,000 in grants to local organizations

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – All In Credit Union awarded 10 charitable organizations more than $140,000 in grants as part of its annual holiday tradition on Monday.

“When developing this project, one of our objectives was to provide funds to organizations whose dreams exceeded their existing capital. Through a rigorous application and interview process, the 10 organizations selected displayed a compelling case to be chosen as one of our grant recipients,” said Bobby Michael, All In Credit Union President.

This is the fourth consecutive year that All In has donated more than $100,000 in grants to organizations that they feel are making a positive impact in their communities.

Organizations chosen to receive a 2021 grant award are:

· Alabama Florida Council of the Boy Scouts

· Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeast Alabama located in Ozark

· Coffee County Family Services

· Dumas Wesley Community Center

· Enterprise YMCA

· Food for Thought

· Girl Scouts Gateway Council

· House of Ruth

· Southeast Alabama Child Advocacy

· United Methodist Children’s Home

“In addition to the good work these organizations do, their willingness to participate in the grant process demonstrates their ability to serve as good stewards of the money they will be receiving,” Michael said.

Application requests for the 2022 All In Credit Union grants will be announced in July as part of the Credit Union’s continued commitment to give back to the community through its Helping Hands Foundation, which was established in 2016.