MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile woman Alexis Young was found guilty on Friday by a Mobile County jury of the capital murder of Aaron “AJ” Williams Jr., her ex-boyfriend, according to a release from the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office.

On Aug. 10, 2020, Young went to her ex-boyfriend’s apartment, forced her way inside and fatally shot Williams.

“Our job is to pursue justice and hold those accountable for the crimes they commit to keep our communities the safest they can be,” District Attorney Keith Blackwood said. “I believe our prosecutors have done in this case that by presenting the facts to the jurors, who ultimately found Alexis Young guilty.”

The State of Alabama was represented by Assistant District Attorneys Madison Davis and Clayton Williams.

Young’s sentencing is to begin on Sept. 11.