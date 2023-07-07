MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency worked one deadly crash and were not called to any drownings over the Fourth of July weekend, according to a news release from ALEA.

The release said although the holiday weekend was one day longer than in 2022, troopers investigated 50 percent fewer traffic deaths this year. Troopers investigated four deadly crashes across Alabama between June 30 and July 4. Those crashes happened in Mobile County, Perry County, Tuscaloosa County and Houston County.

The deadly crash in Mobile County happened on Sunday, July 2. That crash left Mobile County Sheriff’s Office Reserve Deputy Leo McCall dead. Officers were called to the crash on Theodore Dawes Road around 4 a.m. McCall’s vehicle left the road, hit a ditch and embarkment and then overturned. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

ALEA troopers did work six boating crashes but none of those resulted in death. ALEA’s Aviation Unit also partnered with Orange Beach and Gulf Shore Police Departments to make the state’s beaches “safer for everyone.” The unit was called to assist with two swimmer rescues, however, ground crews intercepted them before the unit arrived. 12 beach safety flights were performed.