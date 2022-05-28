MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has issued a missing child alert for two seven-month-olds out of Mobile. ALEA says the Mobile Police Department is looking for Brenn May Forrister and Gunnar Ray Forrister.

A news release says they were last seen Wednesday around Cottage Hill Road. “They are believed to be with their mother CiCi Forrister and are possibly traveling in a silver 200 Oldsmobile Silhouette with no tag.”

Here is the full news release from ALEA:

The Mobile Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Brenn May Forrister and Gunnar Ray Forrister. Brenn Forrister is a 7-month-old white female and Gunnar Ray Forrister is a 7-month-old white male. They were last seen on May 25, 2022, in the area of Cottage Hill Road in Mobile, Alabama. They are believed to be with their mother CiCi Forrister and are possibly traveling in a silver 200 Oldsmobile Silhouette with no tag. If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Brenn Forrister or Gunnar Forrister, please contact the Mobile Police Department at (251) 208-7211 or call 911.