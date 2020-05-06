ALEA: Police chase leads to deadly crash between motorcycle and SUV

WILMER, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are investigating a fatal wrong-way crash on Glenwood Road. Troopers say the motorist was trying to elude law enforcement. The motorist died on the scene. Pictures from the scene show a motorcycle and a white SUV were in involved in the collision.
