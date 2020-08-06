ALEA, MCSO searching for missing Semmes teen

SEMMES, Ala. (WKRG) — ALEA and MCSO are in search of a 15-year-old girl missing from Semmes.
The public’s help is needed in locating Jennah Phillips who was last seen on August 4th.
