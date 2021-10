MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) is investigating what they’re calling a “significant crash”.

The crash happened just before 4:00 Saturday morning on US Highway 98 at Lakeside Drive.

Traffic is currently being re-routed around Big Creek Lake.

No word yet on what caused the crash or if anyone was injured.

News Five is working to get more information about the crash and will provide updates as soon as they become available.