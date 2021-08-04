ALEA investigating fatal wreck in Mobile County, Citronelle man dead

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating after a late night wreck three miles north of Saraland claimed the life of a man from Citronelle on Tuesday night.

A news release from ALEA’s Mobile Post said Charles Richard Scoggin, 62, was driving a 1997 Ford F150 truck on US 45 at the 19 mile marker when the vehicle collided with a tree.

Scoggin was fatally injured in the wreck and pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the wreck is not yet known. ALEA’s Highway Patrol division is investigating.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories