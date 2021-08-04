ALEA investigating fatal wreck in Mobile County, Citronelle man dead

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating after a late night wreck three miles north of Saraland claimed the life of a man from Citronelle on Tuesday night.

A news release from ALEA’s Mobile Post said Charles Richard Scoggin, 62, was driving a 1997 Ford F150 truck on US 45 at the 19 mile marker when the vehicle collided with a tree.

Scoggin was fatally injured in the wreck and pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the wreck is not yet known. ALEA’s Highway Patrol division is investigating.