MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — An Irvington woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash Monday afternoon, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Mary Wescovich, 45, died when the 2000 Toyota Avalon she was driving left the road, hit a culvert and caught on fire, according to an ALEA news release. She was taken to University Hospital where she later died due to her injuries.

The crash happened on Murray Hill Road in Mobile County. ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division is continuing to investigate the crash.

