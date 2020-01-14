ALEA identifies chase suspect killed by 18-wheeler on I-10 as teen

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — ALEA has identified the teen who bailed from a car on I-10 and was hit by an 18-wheeler as he ran across the interstate.

Troopers say 18-year-old Cameron Gamble was hit by an 18-wheeler while he was trying to cross the eastbound lanes of I-10 at the McDonald Road overpass, exit 10.

Cameron Gamble (Courtesy: Cheryl Gamble)

Gamble was fleeing the scene of a crash after a police chase Sunday night.

The crash happened on I-10 westbound at about 5:45 p.m. Sunday at McDonald Road Exit.

The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy tried to pull over the driver for speeding and not having headlights on. The driver then ran from deputies and lost control of his car and crashed into the ditch on the side of I-10 WB. After the crash, he got out of the car and ran across I-10 EB, where he was struck and killed by an 18-wheeler.

FULL RELEASE FROM ALEA:

Shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, January 14, Alabama State Troopers responded to an incident on I-10 at the McDonald Road overpass (exit 10) that resulted in a fatal crash involving a commercial vehicle and a pedestrian. Cameron Shamir Gamble, 18, of Mobile, was attempting to cross the eastbound lanes of I-10 when he was struck by a 2020 Kenworth driven by Curley Gardener, of Osyka, MS. Gamble, who was fleeing the scene of a previous crash involving a pursuit, was pronounced dead at the scene. No further information is available as troopers continue to investigate the crash.

