MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama troopers report a two-vehicle fatal crash that happened Friday, Feb.12 at 5:20 p.m. on Gold Mine Road E. where a Grand Bay woman lost her life.

Troopers say 42-year-old Theodora A. Trotter was killed when the 2011 Cadillac CTS she was driving collided with a 2011 GMC Yukon driven by a teen. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Nothing further is available as troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.