ALEA: Fatal Mobile County crash on Monday under investigation

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — ALEA says its unit is investigating a two-vehicle crash that ended in a fatality Monday night.
The full press release is below:
A two-vehicle crash at 9:22 p.m. Monday, Oct. 19, has claimed the life of a Pass Christian, Miss., man. Coty Charles Mitchell, 25, was killed when the 2018 Toyota Tundra he was driving collided with a 2007 Freightliner tractor-trailer driven by Raul Ernesto Guzman, 53, of El Salvador. The crash occurred in Mobile County on Interstate 10 west near the 4 mile marker. Nothing further is available as ALEA Troopers continue to investigate.
