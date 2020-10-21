ALEA: Fatal Mobile County crash on Monday under investigation

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Credit: PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP via Getty Images)

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — ALEA says its unit is investigating a two-vehicle crash that ended in a fatality Monday night.

The full press release is below:

A two-vehicle crash at 9:22 p.m. Monday, Oct. 19, has claimed the life of a Pass Christian, Miss., man.  Coty Charles Mitchell, 25, was killed when the 2018 Toyota Tundra he was driving collided with a 2007 Freightliner tractor-trailer driven by Raul Ernesto Guzman, 53, of El Salvador.  The crash occurred in Mobile County on Interstate 10 west near the 4 mile marker.  Nothing further is available as ALEA Troopers continue to investigate.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories