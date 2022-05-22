BAYOU LA BATRE, Ala. (WKRG) — Members of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency say they helped rescue a man from Fairhope in waters near Bayou La Batre Saturday. A news release says they responded to a boat crash at about 3:30 Saturday afternoon and found a boat belonging to 53-year-old Kevin Olmstead grounded and unoccupied in Portersville Bay. Images from ALEA show the boat taking on water.

They started a search and about four hours later found Olmstead hanging on a channel marker in the Intracoastal Waterway. Olmstead was airlifted to University Hospital for signs and symptoms of hypothermia.

ALEA’s full news release is below:

MOBILE COUNTY—A single-vessel boating crash that occurred at approximately 3:30 p.m. Saturday, May 21, caused a search which led to the rescue of a Fairhope man. Kevin Olmstead, 53, was operating a Ranger Bay Center Console which was found grounded and unoccupied in Portersville Bay near Bayou La Bare. Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Marine Patrol Division immediately responded to the area and began searching for Olmstead. At approximately 7:30 p.m. ALEA Troopers along with the assistance of a Good Samaritan located Olmstead, who was hanging on Channel Marker 34 in the Intracoastal Waterway. A rescue swimmer with the U.S. Coast Guard assisted by conducting first aid as Olmstead was transported back to shore on board a Marine Patrol Vessel. Once on shore, Olmstead was airlifted to University Hospital in Mobile for signs and symptoms of hypothermia.

The U.S. Coast Guard, Alabama Marine Resources, Mobile County Sheriff’s Flotilla, Daphne Search and Rescue assisted ALEA’s Marine Patrol Division in the search and rescue efforts. Nothing further is available as ALEA’s Marine Patrol Troopers continue to investigate.