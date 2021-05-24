ALEA Emergency Missing Person Alert issued for Mobile County man

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has issued an Emergency Missing Person Alert for 57-year-old Richard Dana Horn.

The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to find Horn who may be living with a condition that may impair his judgement.

The sheriff’s office says he was last seen on April 26, 2021 wearing a t-shirt and blue jeans in the area of Schillinger Road and Old Government Street in Mobile.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Richard Dana Horn, please contact the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office at (251) 574-8633 or call 911.