MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office are asking for help locating 16-year-old Ashton Powell who has been reported missing.

The ALEA Missing Child Alert says Powell was last seen leaving his home on March 16, 2021. His direction of travel is unknown at this time.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Ashton Powell, please contact Mobile County Sheriff’s Office at (251) 574-8633.