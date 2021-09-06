ALDOT to resurface I-10 Wallace Tunnel

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Weather permitting, the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) anticipates beginning a project to resurface the Wallace Tunnel Monday night, Sept. 13.

The project scope includes resurfacing operations and guardrail improvements followed by the application of a high friction surface treatment to the new asphalt. The project extends the length of the Wallace Tunnel as well, about 600 feet on either side.

The project includes weekly, alternating lane closures Sunday through Thursday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. while work is performed.

This $1.68-million project was awarded to Mobile Asphalt Company, LLC, and is estimated to be completed by late November 2021.