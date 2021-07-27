ALDOT to hold meeting to discuss Mobile River bridge project

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — We could learn more later today about the proposed bridge over the Mobile River. ALDOT will be updating members of the metropolitan planning organizations on both sides of the bay later today.

MPO’s have been relatively obscure bodies of public officials that have gained prominence in recent years. It was the Eastern shore MPO that helped defeat ALDOT’s proposed toll over the Mobile River two years ago.

Today at 2 p.m. there’s a meeting scheduled at the 5 Rivers Delta Resource Center. ALDOT is meeting with members of both the Metropolitan and Eastern Shore Planning Organizations to update them on the project.

Earlier this year local leaders unveiled a proposal that would create a truck toll over the Mobile River to reduce traffic congestion. We don’t expect any action to be taken at the meeting, but traffic is a big issue between Mobile and Baldwin especially during the normal gridlock on I-10 we see on summer weekends.