MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Department of Transportation will close portions of Interstate 10 starting Sunday, Aug. 7.
ALDOT will close sections of I-10 overnight to replace several overhead signs. An ALDOT spokesperson said the department will replace the existing signs with temporary ones ahead of the Mobile River Bridge & Bayway Project.
The department reports the signs needed to be replaced regardless of the project, but with the future design of the bridge still up in the air, the temporary signs mean ALDOT will save money. ALDOT reports replacing the three signs with new permanent signs would cost $1 million dollars, but instead, the temporary signs cost $100,000.
The following areas will be closed from 9 p.m. to 5 p.m.:
Sunday, Aug. 7:
- I-10 Eastbound at exit 26B Water Street, detoured to Canal Street
- Jackson Street between Clairborne and Canal Streets
On Monday, Aug. 8, Southbound Water St. will be closed south of Government Street. Drivers will be detoured to Clairborne Street. Repairs may span Tuesday, Aug. 9.
On Tuesday, Aug. 9, the Southbound Dauphin Island Parkway will be closed. The closure will span to the I-10 ramp. For those needing to take I-10, residents will be detoured to Northbound DIP.
Repairs scheduled for Aug. 9 may take also place Wednesday, Aug. 10.
