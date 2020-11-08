ALDOT seeks feedback on creating traffic circle in Bayou La Batre

BAYOU LA BATRE, Ala. (WKRG) — ALDOT is planning a major change to a major intersection in South Mobile County soon. ALDOT wants feedback from people around Bayou La Batre first. Signs around State Road 188 and County Road 19 highlight ALDOT’s effort to get feedback on this new project. They want to build a roundabout to replace this T-intersection.

It’s where Odd Fellows Cemetery and a McDonalds meet near BLB. Some homeowners think changing this intersection is a good idea.

“Have a lot of gridlock here, especially in the afternoon, it’s not as bad in the morning but it can be bad, sometimes the school buses are backed up and there have been some near misses,” said C L Jordan. Not everyone’s on board.

“I think it’s going to make it congested, I think we have a nice flow of traffic going in and out already,” said Victor who works nearby. ALDOT is looking for feedback now and that public comment time will end on November 26th. If the project moves forward ALDOT says the main work will happen in the spring of 2022 and wrap that summer. You can submit comments online, via email, snail mail, voice mail, and in-person. We link to those options here.