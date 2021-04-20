ALDOT says $40 million dollars needed for US-98 safety project after 4 people killed on Moffett Road in a week

Flowers remain near the crash site where a woman and her one-year-old son were killed on Moffett Road (WKRG)

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – ALDOT says $40 million dollars in funding is still needed to complete their US-98 safer/extension project after four people were killed in three separate crashes on Moffett Road in the span of a week.

In a statement to us, ALDOT said:

“We at ALDOT extend our sympathies to the families of the victims of the recent US-98 crashes. Highway safety has always been our highest priority. While we have made significant progress on the Safe 98/SR-158 extension project, approximately $40 million-dollars is still needed to complete the 2-lane connection from the Mississippi line to Schillinger Road. ALDOT is committed to exploring all options to secure the funding needed to complete this much needed project”

Statement from ALDOT

On April 19, a Mobile police say a woman was killed when her car slammed into a tree near Helen Street:

MPD identifies driver killed in Monday morning Moffett Road crash

On April 14, Mobile police say a woman and her one-year-old son where killed when a UPS truck crossed into their lane and collided with them near Wolf Ridge Road:

MPD identifies mother, child killed in crash on Moffett & Wolf Ridge Roads in Mobile

On April 15, state troopers say a man died after his car collided with an SUV near Big Creek Lake on Highway 98:

UPDATE: ALEA identifies man killed in crash on Moffett Road at Big Creek Lake

