ALDOT responds to Wallace Tunnel clean-up

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — When a truck full of lumber crashed inside the Wallace Tunnel Tuesday, many News 5 viewers took to our Facebook live, asking why it appeared ALDOT workers weren’t helping clean up.
That mess backed up traffic for miles.
We reached out to ALDOT with your concerns. Below is the statement we received.
In the circumstance of a traffic accident such as yesterday’s in the Wallace Tunnel, it is the trucking company who is liable and responsible for procuring their lose material from the scene. Yesterday, those who were able among our ALDOT workers and the first responders assisted both the trucking and wrecking company in removing the material from the roadway which sped up the clearing process. Every traffic accident scene is different, and the safety of our workers and the traveling public is our top priority. The equipment used during the clearing process and the time it takes can vary widely.