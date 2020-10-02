ALDOT reports traffic change as crews work to construct southbound bridge over Steele Creek

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- Thousands of students in Mobile County Public Schools are returning to class this Monday, Oct. 5, and the school system is reminding commuters to slow down in school zones.

Drivers should plan to leave for work a few minutes early as crossing guards will be out, as students will be walking to school and crossing streets, and as hundreds of buses will be on the road. Speed limit signs will be posted, and speed limits will be enforced. Also, it is against the law to pass a bus when its stop-arm camera is out indicating that students are boarding or exiting.