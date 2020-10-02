ALDOT reports traffic change as crews work to construct southbound bridge over Steele Creek

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — ALDOT announced there will be a change in traffic as crews work towards culvert removal operations and the construction of a southbound bridge over Steele Creek.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories