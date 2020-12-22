ALDOT replacing Perch Creek Bridge on DIP

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) will begin a project to replace the SR-163 bridge over Perch Creek (MP 3.93 – MP 3.98) on Thursday, Jan. 7. Through traffic will be detoured onto Interstate 10 and State Route 193 while work is performed.

The scope of the project includes complete demolition of the existing bridge, construction of a new bridge in its place, paving operations, and striping operations to put back the existing lane and buffered bike lane in either direction.

Through traffic will use I-10 and SR-193 to bypass the work zone. Local traffic will still be able to access businesses and residencies at each end of the bridge, but the bridge will remain closed to all traffic during the bridge replacement and preliminary asphalt work.

The $5.1 million-dollar project, partially funded by the city of Mobile, was awarded to McInnis Construction and an incentive/disincentive has been included in the contract to expedite the completion of the project. The bridge replacement and most of the asphalt work, which will allow the road to be opened, is anticipated to be completed by early fall 2021. The remaining work items are anticipated to be done under traffic and finalized by spring 2022.

