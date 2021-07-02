ALDOT preparing for ‘extreme high volumes’ of traffic this Fourth of July weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Millions of drivers are hitting the road this holiday weekend, and thousands are heading through our area.

A steady line of cars have been driving along I-10 into the Wallace Tunnel all day. Traffic started backing up around 11 a.m. Friday.

“It’s just causing a big ol’ cluster,” said Keith, who didn’t want to give his last name.

AAA expects more than 43 million Americans to hit the roads the next few days, the highest on record for this holiday weekend. “Coast life, it’s all tourists,” Keith said.

To prepare, ALDOT is enforcing a commercial truck detour. They started the detour yesterday and continued it Friday morning at 11 a.m., sending out a Public Safety Alert to all in the area.

ALDOT is detouring commercial trucks off I-10 before the Wallace Tunnel in both directions. Keith is a truck driver, who has been on the job for 42 years. He says it’s unnecessary.

“It’s not the trucks’ fault… Like I said yesterday when I was in my car, going to get some parts, you were just sitting there stop and going in the tunnel, and there was no trucks around,” Keith said.

He says it’s time-consuming for truck drivers and causes a bigger backup down the road.

“When trucks trying to come back on the Bayway there, there’s another jam there because everybody is trying to get back on,” Keith said.

ALDOT posted a statement to their Facebook page about the detour, which reads in part: “While this contingency plan has been implemented successfully so far with a reduction of congestion and crashes along I-10, it is ALDOT’s intention to only implement this plan in rare cases of extreme high volumes of traffic.”

Frustrated drivers say they don’t see how it is helping. “Alabama roads are way behind schedule,” Keith said.

ALDOT encourages drivers to use extra caution and expect potential delays this Fourth of July weekend.

WKRG News 5 also reached out to the Alabama Trucking Association about the detour for commercial trucks.

They sent us this statement: