ALDOT begins resurfacing project on US-90/98, portion of causeway, lane closures expected at night

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Expect some overnight lane closures around Mobile’s industrial corridor and the Mobile Bay Causeway starting Sunday night. According to an ALDOT news release, a resurfacing project starts tonight and runs Sunday through Thursday nights from 7 pm to 6 am.

The project covers US-90 at the Cochrane Africatown Bridge to a point west of the Tensaw River Bridge near Battleship Park. It’s nearly three miles of roadway. According to a news release:

“Motorists can expect alternating, nightly lane closures Sunday through Thursdays from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Motorists should follow all traffic control signage and use extra caution and reduced speeds in the work zone.” ALDOT says the $1.5 million dollar project may be finished in June.