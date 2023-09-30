MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department conducted an underage drinking operation with the Alabama Alcoholic Beverage Control Board that, so far, has resulted in an arrest and a warrant.

On Thursday, Sept. 28, a minor working with MPD purchased alcohol at Snow Road Food Mart at 9850 Airport Blvd. Store clerk Hani Al Samet, 34, did not “card” the minor by asking for identification and sold the minor an alcoholic beverage, according to a Mobile police news release.

This incident was Snow Road Food Mart’s second violation in 90 days, according to the Mobile PD, which said Al Samet was arrested and charged with furnishing alcohol to a minor.

Another incident occurred at the Chevron at 6400 Cottage Hill Road. The store clerk there allegedly sold an alcoholic beverage to the minor working with MPD without asking for proof of age.

A warrant for this store clerk’s arrest will be signed at a later date, according to MPD.

The underage drinking operation was conducted at several other locations including the Springhill Shell at 3351 Springhill Ave., R & P Liquor at 65 Cody Road South, West Mobile Liquor at 2502 Schillinger Road South and Airport Liquor at 7080 Airport Blvd.

These locations complied with ABC guidelines, according to the Mobile PD.