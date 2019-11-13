Alabama’s governor weighs in as impeachment hearings go public

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Most Republicans appear to be standing behind President Trump as the impeachment hearings enter the first day of their public phase.

We asked Alabama Governor Kay Ivey about impeachment during her Wednesday morning visit to Austal in Mobile. She says she still supports the president.

“There is a lot of work that Congress ought to get done and they’re not doing a whole lot of it but President Trump is getting things done for us, especially here in Alabama and I’m proud of that,” said Ivey.

LATEST STORIES: