Alabama Walmarts and Sam’s Clubs to administer COVID-19 vaccines

(WKRG) — Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies will begin administering COVID-19 vaccines in Alabama through the U.S. Federal Retail Pharmacy Program on Feb 12.

Eligible customers can schedule a vaccine appointment via the Walmart and Sam’s Club websites once appointments are available, making it convenient to get vaccinated while allocation lasts. Vaccines will be available to those who meet the current phase of vaccine eligibility in Alabama which can be found at the Alabama Public Health website. More than 1,000 Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies in 22 states are receiving federal vaccine allocations this week, with an emphasis on locations that reach customers in underserved communities with limited access to healthcare. While initial vaccine supply is limited, Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacists and technicians stand ready to help expand vaccine access across the country.

Walmart is partnering with the CDC and states to move as quickly as possible to help administer vaccines to eligible populations in participating states. For a list of stores in each state administering the vaccine under the federal agreement, visit www.corporate.walmart.com/covidvaccine.

“I’m pleased that Walmart and Sam’s Club will be administering the COVID-19 vaccine to the people of our state,” Gov. Kay Ivey said. “Partnering with the private sector is a key factor to ensure we effectively and efficiently get shots in arms to as many people as possible. We are extremely grateful for this allocation, but I continue to urge patience as each location will have a limited supply.”

Vaccine supply and eligibility will vary based on state and local guidelines. In addition to appointments, the scheduler will provide a digital reminder when it is time to return for the second vaccine, which is why customers are asked to create a profile, helping to ensure customers receive the second dose of the vaccine in the timeframe required. You do not have to be a member of Sam’s Club to sign-up for an appointment. Appointments are available seven days a week, but exact timing will vary based on local availability of the vaccine.