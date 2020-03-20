Alabama Turkey season starts Saturday, Social Distancing for hunting and fishing

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) sent out a note about recreational use during this COVID-19 outbreak.

The Turkey season in Southwest Alabama starts Saturday March 21. ADCNR wants residents to practice ‘social distancing’ when out on leases or state land.

“We take these precautions and recommendations very seriously at the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. We know many Alabamians want to get outdoors during the spring and enjoy some recreational opportunities that can refresh in these challenging times; just remember, we must do so safely.” Chris Blankenship, Conservation Commissioner

Alabama Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries (WFF) Director Chuck Sykes says WFF’s operations will not change much by the measures instituted to limit the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

“Our staff basically has been practicing social distancing for years. They work by themselves for the large part. They work outside. The only thing the public will see different from Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries is our district offices and the Montgomery offices will be closed to public walk-in traffic. But we will still have a skeleton staff to take phone calls and answer Game Check questions, which will be forwarded to officers and biologists in the field.” Chuck Sykes, WFF Director

Sykes says the wildlife management areas are open like public shooting ranges and public lakes.

“I know with the children out of school and many parents home as well, people will want to do things together as a family. Many will want to take the youngsters who are out of school to explore our state’s great natural wonders, but please do so responsibly.” Chris Blankenship, Conservation Commissioner

