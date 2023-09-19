MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Supreme Court came to Mobile Tuesday morning to hear arguments in consideration of reopening a case that was dismissed in 2022 by a Mobile judge.

Two years ago, three families sued the Mobile Infirmary for alleging that the hospital was responsible for letting another patient wander into the embryology lab. The patient then dropped five embryos that had undergone vitro fertilization, according to court documents filed in September 2021.

In April 2022, a Mobile Judge dismissed the wrongful death and negligence lawsuits, claiming that the Mobile Infirmary and the Center for Reproductive Medicine are not at fault for killing the frozen embryos from the three couples.

“Saying that there’s essentially an immunity for those who destroyed the embryos and that there was no remedy for my client for the wrongful destruction of those embryos,” attorney Brian Duncan said.

Duncan represents two of the three families who filed a lawsuit. He said that reopening this case raises the questions of when life starts and how the state of Alabama determines wrongful death.

“How far do we really mean that we are going to protect life?” Duncan asked. “Do we mean that when we say life starts at conception that we’re going to protect all lives wherever they are located whatever size they are and whoever they are?”

On Tuesday, justices listened to arguments for and against getting involved.

“This is a new issue,” Chief Justice Tom Parker said. “We’re really a first in the country to deal with this it looks like. There was a lot of back and forth, more than normal, because even the justices need to get a grip on this issue.”

Mobile Infirmary representatives said an embryo must be in a uterus to be considered a human life.

Tommy Kenne with the Alabama Medical Association argued embryos are not humans and do not have human rights.

“They are human embryos, but they are not human beings,” Kenne said. “They’re not persons. They don’t have limbs they don’t have eyes, ears or noses.”

Parker cited a case from 1960 where the Alabama Medical Association said the start of life began at conception, but Kenne said that with new medical advances of IVF treatments that does not apply.

“Because they enter in an agreement, and they say that when they’re excessive embryos, they can be transferred. They can be donated for medical research, and they can be discarded,” Kenne said.

The court is not expected to reach a decision to reopen the case for several months.