MOBILE, Ala. (WRKG) — The Alabama Superintendent of the Department of Education is speaking out about safety in schools after several guns have been found with students at schools across Alabama.

Dr. Eric Mackey, state superintendent, took time Thursday to address guns found recently on school campuses around the state.

“We’re fortunate we have not had one discharged because we did have that a couple of years ago,” said Dr. Mackey. “It’s just unfortunate when guns get into schools.”

There have been two instances since January of students bringing a gun to a school in Mobile County.

The first at B.C. Rain High School, Mobile police say a 17-year-old boy allegedly brought a stolen gun to the school on January 17. Police were called to the school just before 8:30 that morning. School officials had already detained the teen, he was arrested and taken to Strickland Youth Center.

The next, less than two weeks later. This time at Theodore High School, a 16-year-old was detained by school officials and then taken to Strickland Youth Center.

The guns were not fired at the schools.

“That’s why we have to have partnerships with parents, parents have to know what their students have, parents have to make sure that students are not trying to bring guns into schools,” said Dr. Mackey.