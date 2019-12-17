Alabama State Troopers spread holiday cheer to young patients

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Over a dozen Alabama State Troopers stopped writing tickets, and instead handed out teddy bears and stockings to sick children at USA Children’s and Women’s Hospital Tuesday. Wearing their full uniforms, the troopers visited the Infusion Center and went to patients’ rooms passing out the Christmas presents.

“We like to spread joy whenever we can,” said Alabama State Trooper Captain Will Wright. “We want these children to know they are loved and supported.”

Photo courtesy: USA Children’s and Women’s Hospital

“We don’t just write tickets,” said Trooper Mike Davis. “We care about sick and injured children in our community.”

The troopers have been delivering gifts to children at USA Children’s and Women’s hospital for five years.

