Alabama state troopers holding initiative to prevent crashes on Highway 45

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama Law Enforcement Agency troopers are out along Highway 45 in Mobile County, in a bid to push for a safer road.

It’s a new initiative to try and reduce the number of crashes along that stretch of road.

Last month, WKRG spoke with local officials after there had been several fatal accidents along the highway.

“We always have active complaints on a daily basis and on certain areas and this is one of our top areas,” said Senior Trooper Anna Peoples.

It’s a busy stretch of road. Highway 45 has been the site of many crashes over the past few months. There have been at least two fatal crashes in just a month along that highway.

“We started this US 45 initiative in order to get out here and reduce some of the traffic crashes that we’re seeing and the traffic violations that we’re witnessing and from the complaints from our community,” said Peoples.

More than 75 people have been killed in the past five years along the 60 miles of Highway 45 that stretches through Alabama.

“We want to reduce those fatal crashes, we want to reduce the amount of unnecessary crashes that are happening due to wildlife, traveling too fast around curves, things like that. These drivers that are unable to maintain their lanes due to high speeds,” said Peoples.

Troopers with ALEA are out along 45 in Mobile County, trying to remove impaired drivers, reduce crashes, deter speeding, and promote proper seat belt usage. The initiative started Friday, and so far, they’ve written about 200 citations and warnings, most of them for speeding.

“Our top speed, our high-speed citation,” said Peoples, “is 125 miles an hour.”

All in a bid to make drivers safer on the road.

“You look down, you mess with your phone, and then you cross the center line, and then you have a head-on collision. We don’t have things to prevent that here on Hwy 45. We want people to be aware of distracted driving, their speed, and as always, buckle up,” said Peoples.