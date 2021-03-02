Alabama Secretary of State part of GOP “vote integrity” effort

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Election integrity is still a hot topic among lawmakers five months after the presidential election. Alabama’s Secretary of State is playing a major role in forging new policies he says will make elections more secure.

Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill was recently appointed co-chair of the Republican State Leadership Committee’s group on election integrity. He says they’ll come up with policy recommendations centered on empowering states, voter roll integrity, voter ID, securing absentee voting, and increasing public trust of the count. The group is moving fast, recommendations are expected by the end of the month.

“If our work is not completed by that time it will be of little use if they’re still meeting there’s still time to pass legislation to strengthen the legislative process,” said Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill. In the Alabama legislature, Merrill says he advocates for a bill spelling out the state’s prohibition on curbside voting.

“It’s not permissible according to state law today and despite what federal judges have done before, we want to ensure the integrity and credibility of the process,” said Merrill. On absentee ballots, Merrill supports counting them first thing on election day. A bill that allows for “no excuse” absentee voting was introduced in Montgomery this session. Merrill said he’s concerned the legislation creates a voting security issue.

“The concern we have is that the people who would want to use “no excuse” absentee to harvest ballots or ballot applications,” said Merrill.