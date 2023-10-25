MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Administrators at the Alabama School of Mathematics and Science are recruiting 9th- and 10th-graders to join the state’s only tuition-free STEM boarding school.

Mobile-area students who want to attend ASMS may join a one-hour information session on Thursday, Oct. 26, 6 p.m., at the ASMA campus.

The school is Alabama’s only fully public and fully residential high school for sophomores, juniors and seniors interested in the STEM program.

The state funds tuition for ASMS students, and all 67 Alabama counties have had children attend ASMS. The average ACT score of students who attend the school is 30, according to a news release.

STEM, an increasingly popular acronym, stands for science, technology, engineering, and math.

“ASMS provides students students with academic, leadership, laboratory, and research opportunities that they otherwise would not have at their home school,” the release stated.

More information is available on the school’s website.

