Alabama School of Math and Science launches online summer camp

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama School of Math and Science in Mobile has launched online summer camp, since in-person summer camp was canceled due to coronavirus.

The school sent out the information below today:

Rising 6th through 12th graders can sign up to participate in online interactive, STEM-based courses led by ASMS instructors from July 13 – July 24. Students can choose from a number of courses including Cryptography, Geology of Minecraft, Science of Supervillains, Java Basics, Number Theory, and even ACT test preparation. Courses will take place for one hour three times a week with engaging activities assigned in between. The cost will be $100 per course. “Quality, engaging, and fun-filled STEM learning can take place even when students are not in a traditional classroom. ASMS wants to bring its well-known educational brand to homes throughout the state and show kids how awesome and exciting learning can be!” says ASMS Director of Admissions and Outreach Ken Robinson. Alabama School of Math and Science

Registration for the camp is now open and closes on Sunday, July 12. To register or for more information about the program, students and families can visit the school’s website at: https://www.asms.net/summer-camp/online-summer-camp-2020/

