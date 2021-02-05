Alabama residents can soon file claims against Terminix

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Following a large settlement against pest control company Terminix, residents affected by the company will soon be able to file claims against them.

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall and District attorney will announce that process at a live press conference Monday, February 8. WKRG will stream this announcement live on WKRG.com and the Facebook page.

Over the past two years, the Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries discovered Terminix would collect annual termite protection premiums from Alabama consumers but fail to provide consumers with the benefits listed within the contract, causing many homes and businesses to suffer termite infestation.

After the ensued damages, customers were charged to handle those costs. Some customers were charged with high annual renewal rate increases of up to 1000 percent. According to a news release, “Terminix’s actions were intended to force consumers to cancel their lifetime protection contracts or to accept new Terminix contracts that provided less benefits than consumers’ existing lifetime contracts.”