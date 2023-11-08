MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama Power‘s Plant Barry Unit 8 has reached a milestone as it became fully operational on Nov. 1 after successful tests. The facility combines a gas turbine with a steam turbine to efficiently generate electricity for households across Alabama.

Barry 8 can generate up to 727 megawatts — “enough electricity to power more than 200,000 homes,” Beth Thomas, with Alabama Power’s Mobile Division, said in an email to WKRG News 5.

“Barry 8 uses the most advanced and efficient technology available to generate electricity from natural gas,” said Brandon Dillard, Alabama Power’s senior vice president and senior production officer.

The project’s construction began in 2021 after receiving approval from state regulators and overcoming challenges from the global pandemic and supply chain disruptions.

Construction required 2 million work hours, according to an Alabama Power news release, which said the new unit will contribute approximately $4 million in annual property taxes.

When combined with the Plant Barry site’s existing activity, the facility’s total generating capacity now stands at 3,246 megawatts, according to Alabama Power.

“Barry 8 is an important milestone as we plan today for the future, so we can continue to provide our customers with exceptional service for generations to come,” Dillard said.

