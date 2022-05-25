MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama Power officials are offering training to first responders on how to avoid electrocution after a Mobile Fire-Rescue Department firefighter was shocked at a house fire.

On May 25, a firefighter was responding to a house fire when he was shocked and received medical treatment. Because of this and other incidents like this, Alabama Power is hosting a safety training class for first responders on Thursday, June 2. First responders who sign up and attend this training will get an hour-long presentation.

First responders must register to attend this training in advance. Those who attend can choose between the 9 a.m. training or the 6 p.m. training session. To register, call Sharon Murrill with Alabama Power at (251)463-3736.